Clapping is nice but stop the clamping

Sir, – As a nurse in the infectious disease ward in a busy Dublin city centre hospital, I am dismayed to learn that from next month Dublin City Council will begin clamping the cars of healthcare staff who park close to hospitals. I wonder how we are meant to travel to work without using public transport and risking infecting the general public during our commute?

Clapping for frontline workers is a lovely display of solidarity from the public but if we can’t safely get to work, how are we meant to continue to protect the public and our patients during this pandemic? – Yours, etc,

AISLING KEOGH,

Cabinteely, Dublin 18.