Clampdown on Covid-19 restriction dodgers

Sir, – It’s high time that the State confronts quarantine jumpers and mask dodgers.

The former should be arrested and detained in luxury hotels, with free bar facilities and Netflix, for 14 days re-education. Then they should be given a map and compass and, like Army cadets, dumped in the Bog of Allen, to find their own way home.

People who refuse to wear masks in shopping centres should be treated like illegally parked cars. They should be clamped until they pay the standard fine of €80.The bare-faced cheek of them! – Yours, etc,

DORCHA LEE,

Navan,

CoMeath.