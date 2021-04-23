City rail links and carbon plan

Sir, – Presumably as part of Waterford’s plan to go carbon neutral, it will be asking Irish Rail to rearrange its timetables to facilitate commuters to arrive in the city in time for work, not to mention reintroducing services? The first train from Dublin arrives at 9.49am, the train from Limerick appears to be suspended, and the line from Rosslare is closed.

But Irish Rail appears to be concerned about its interests and not to care about either its customers or the environment. – Yours, etc,

TIM SWEETMAN

Islandbridge,

Dublin 8.