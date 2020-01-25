City living and decentralisation

Sir, – There are many, many people who would love to live in or near to Dublin city centre also who cannot due to the ridiculous low-density planning that has left the city such a sprawling mess. Thankfully common sense seems to have finally prevailed with the removal of the bizarre height restrictions. A denser city centre will force authorities to provide the proper infrastructure that is so badly needed. Dublin must not be held back any longer by people with their own parochial agendas, and Ireland needs at least one large, thriving international city in order to compete on the global stage and continue to attract foreign investment. People who cannot handle that fact should perhaps consider decentralising themselves down to rural Ireland. – Yours, etc,

JAMES GRANT,

Lucan,

Co Dublin.