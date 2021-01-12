Citizenship for frontline workers

Sir, – If the Department of Justice’s Immigrant Investor Programme can organise residency for overseas investors of a €1 million-plus, surely it is not too much to ask that all frontline workers who have applied for citizenship should have their application fast-tracked (News, January 9th).

These are the very people who risk their lives on a daily basis to help keep us safe and the country’s economy working.

They are investing something far greater than money by committing their working lives to our wellbeing in these difficult times. – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL STOREY,

Glencar,

Sligo.