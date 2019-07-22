Citizenship fee is value for money

Sir, – I am disappointed that someone would object to paying a thousand euro to obtain Irish citizenship (Letters, July 18th). People pay more than that to join a golf club or a boat club. The fee, which covers the investigation into the background of the applicant and other administration costs, including tickets to the citizenship conferring ceremony, seems like extraordinarily good value to me, and there are many people abroad who would be willing to pay multiples of the current fee to obtain the prize of Irish citizenship.

It wouldn’t be unreasonable to double or treble the cost of citizenship application. – Yours, etc,

FINBAR KEARNS,

Piercestown,

Co Wexford.