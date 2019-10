Sir, – A caption below a photograph in the article “Ireland’s citizens in waiting” (News Review, October 5th) contained this statement: “Only citizens are entitled to an Irish passport. Citizenship entitles people to vote in all referendums and elections.” As an Irish citizen, resident – for a wee while yet – in an annex of the UK, I have only one response to this: no, it doesn’t. – Yours, etc,

PHILIP CUMMINGS,

Toome,

Co Antrim.