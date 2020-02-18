Citizens’ Assembly and gender balance

Sir, – Over the weekend, the much ballyhooed Citizens’ Assembly met to discuss gender equality (News, February 17th). There were eight speakers scheduled to speak on the agenda, only one of whom was a man. The five presentations scheduled were all given by women.

Given that the person chairing the assembly is female, as is the secretary and nearly all the staff, it is legitimate to question how committed the Citizens’ Assembly is to real gender equality as opposed to feminist social engineering. – Yours, etc,

PAUL WILLIAMS,

Kilkee,

Co Clare.