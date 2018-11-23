Citizens and major decisions

Sir, – Monica McWilliams argues that “this is a crucial moment for civil society and for political parties to forge partnerships” (“Citizens must be involved in major decisions”, Opinion & Analysis, November 22nd). Surely it is the existing cosy relationship between mainstream political parties and “civil society”, in reality well-funded left-leaning non-governmental organisations (NGOs), that is responsible for the current political malaise throughout the West? – Yours, etc,

KARL MARTIN,

Bayside,

Dublin 13.