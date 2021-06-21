Sir, – I was intrigued to read that the words “circular economy” mean little to the public and half of the members of Irish Business and Employers Confederation admit that they have not a clue what it means (“‘Circular economy’ legislation set to have huge impact”, News , June 19th). Back in the day, reuse, repair and recycle were the norm, and domestic appliances like cookers were built to last for over 30 years and other items like clothes and schoolbooks were carefully handed down. So it seems we are going round in circles. Perhaps not such a square thing. – Yours, etc,

AIDAN RODDY,

Cabinteely, Dublin 18.