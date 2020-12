Sir,– I recently wrote to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to put a few points to him about pension entitlements, including, in a general way, his own. I received a response to say that this was the responsibility of Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath. So I wrote to Mr McGrath and, surprise, surprise, he tells me that it’s the responsibility of the Minister for Finance, Mr Donohoe. – Yours, etc,

BILL POWER,

Tramore,

Co Waterford.