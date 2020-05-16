Churches and social distancing

Sir, – Brendan Butler (Letters, May15th) suggests removing seats from churches and that people should stand during services. Our fine church, dedicated to Saint Peter, in this village of Dromiskin, Co Louth, has a total of 72 seats, each accommodating between five and seven people. It seems a little unfair that the number at funerals should be limited to 10 people. I suggest that the parish priest should have discretion about the number permitted to attend, with perhaps 30 people in marked seats. The parish priest could then inform the family of the number permitted. – Yours, etc,

BRIGID FLANAGAN,

Dromiskin, Co Louth.