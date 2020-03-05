Church, women and ‘others’

Sir, – I liked Soline Humbert’s forthright and cogent piece (“Pope’s view on women in the church has brought frustration, anger and tears”, Opinion & Analysis, March 3rd).

But I wonder, rather than wait for a gaggle of celibate old men to give them the nod, why don’t women establish their own church?

It is my belief that such brave women would find out, quickly, that married, separated, divorced men and women, gay people, transgender people and so many “others” circumscribed, denied and indeed ostracised by the old men (who forbid much more than female ordination) would rejoice in such a new church. It would be nice to have an inclusive, democratic church. Nicer still if it wasn’t repressed, joyless, and centuries past its sell-by date. – Yours, etc,

LORCAN ROCHE,

Dartry,

Dublin 6.