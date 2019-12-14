Church and schooling

Sir, – Dr McCutcheon (Letters, December 5th) states that teaching Catholic sacraments in Catholic schools is abusive.

Perhaps we could separate church and state by ending the luxuriously lengthy Christmas and Easter holidays.

I recommend we then separate religious festivals from economics and politics by ceasing the luxurious double dole as a “Christmas bonus” to the unemployed and, instead, give it to the many who truly need help: the working poor and self-employed, whose taxes fund it and who won’t be receiving €300 cash after Christmas for oil. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN BLENDELL,

Castlebar,

Co Mayo.