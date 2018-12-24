Christmas tack comes once (too often) a year

Sir, – Is Buckingham Palace enhanced by a projection of fake fir trees? Do projected fake snow flakes make Denmark’s public buildings shine for the festive season?

Christmas is a great time for wasting money on tacky decorations. However, for Dublin to deface almost all of its most beautiful public buildings for Christmas with tasteless projections for weeks on end (the GPO, Trinity College and many others) is a real shame. The exception is Liberty Hall, where a bit of fake snow is frankly an improvement.

As with much Christmas tack, I’m sure it did not come cheap, but in this instance mostly likely at the expense of the public purse. As with all New Year’s resolutions, hopefully the city can do better next year and keep it simple. – Yours, etc,

MAIRÉAD EVANS,

Leeds, England.