Christmas shopping and the environment

Sir, – Before embarking on our annual orgy of consumption, starting with Black Friday and ending in the January sales, perhaps we should consider the environmental impact of our spending. Do we really need the objects of our desires? How far have the items travelled, how long will we use them, how do we dispose of them, and will they make any difference to our lives? The environment is not just for either side of Christmas. – Yours, etc,

PADDY MEYLER,

Delgany, Co Wickkow.