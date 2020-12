Sir, – Una Mullally (“Rules should empower us to be selective in our activities”, Opinion & Analysis, November 30th), states that, “it is simply inevitable that cases will rise and the brakes will be back on again”, in the context of potential infractions over the Christmas period.

I suggest that for this one, we jingle bells, just not all the way. – Yours, etc,

ANNE MARIE

KENNEDY,

Craughwell,

Co Galway.