Sir, – I am in complete agreement with Frank McNally about his dislike of Christmas music in stores (An Irishman’s Diary, November 4th).

However, as a senior citizen I have one advantage over Frank. With increased age comes increased deafness, for which I am sometimes grateful.

But please don’t tell the stores. They might turn up the volume! – Yours, etc,

TONY CORCORAN,

Rathfarnham,

Dublin 14.