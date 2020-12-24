Christmas crib tradition

Sir, – Not having been blessed with children of my own, a custom grew over the years whereby the first child coming into my house on Christmas morning would be asked to place the baby Jesus into the crib.

This very important duty fell to precious nieces, nephews, godchildren and in later years their children.

As time progressed, many a logistical nightmare and diplomatic incident was averted when the baby Jesus was placed in the crib by the very fortunate “first child” to call, only for Him to be evicted and re-inserted when the next “first child” called, often only minutes apart.

Sadly this year, because of Covid, no child will call to my house, and for the first time in 44 years the baby Jesus will be placed in the crib, only once, by myself. – Yours, etc,

IRIS WHITE,

Ballinteer,

Dublin 16.