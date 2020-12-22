Christmas and Bethlehem

Sir, – Perhaps Mark Weiss sees a “Message of hope from Bethlehem despite lockdown Christmas” (World, December 19th) because he has overlooked the ongoing lockdown caused by the occupation of Palestine by Israel. Bethlehem is squeezed by a concrete wall higher than the Berlin Wall running deep inside the internationally recognised border, by ever-growing Israeli settlements illegal in international law, by restrictions on movement from a cruel and arbitrary permit system, and by other occupation authority- imposed restrictions, such as road blocks and road closures.

One cannot seriously talk about “lockdown” in Bethlehem with mentioning these. – Yours, etc,

PATRICK COSTELLO TD,

(Green Party,

Dublin South Central),

Leinster House, Dublin 2.