Choosing not to have children

Sir, – The article “No baby on board” (Magazine, June 12th) disappointingly does not allude to concerns about the ecological impact of having children when discussing various studies on voluntary childlessness, focusing instead on the existential reasons for such a choice.

I for one find it hard to believe that concerns of this nature would not emerge from any qualitative research on this topic conducted in an era characterised by dire warnings of anthropogenic climate change.

Amid a zoonotic global pandemic which appears ever more likely to have been directly caused by overpopulation and the destruction of wildlife, it is rather tone deaf of The Irish Times in articles such as these to steer clear of the urgent reason why increasing numbers of young women (and men) are making the environmentally conscious choice to remain child-free. – Yours, etc,

TARA

HORAN,

Berlin.