Choosing euthanasia

Sir, – Having listened to and agreed with Vicky Phelan’s views on euthanasia in the past week, I read, with admiration, the article by Peter Cluskey regarding his own wife’s euthanasia (Opinion, December 7th). His unconditional love and support for his wife’s decision touched me deeply.

This is a subject which needs to be addressed urgently in our own country. Vicky Phelan should not be alone in her brave fight to open discussions to progress a change to our current law. Thanks, Peter Cluskey for your excellent, sensitive article. – Yours, etc,

MARY DELANEY,

Monasterboice, Co Louth.