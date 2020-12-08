Choirs, singing and Christmas

Sir, – I have sung in a church choir for more than 25 years.

For the last few months, we have been allowed to have up to six masked and socially distanced singers at our services. Now the Government has decided that even this is not allowed – yet at the same time groups of unmasked diners can congregate without masks and in much closer proximity at restaurants.

The words of Luke 23:34 spring to mind: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” – Yours, etc,

RICHARD BANNISTER,

Ballsbridge,

Dublin 4.

Sir, – New Government advice proscribes singing during church services, owing to “the increased expulsion of droplets associated with singing”. Several recent studies – notably the International Performing Arts Aerosol Study (University of Colorado Boulder and University of Maryland), and the PERFORM study, led by consultant Dr Declan Costello – have show that singing while distanced appropriately and wearing a mask creates no more significant risk of droplet transmission than speaking at the same volume does.

The UK government published detailed advice arising from this research in early September. Around the same time, Sing Ireland requested clarity from our Government on what was permitted, and offered very helpful advice to Irish choirs.

The recent decision to forbid singing in churches (apparently on the basis of anecdotal evidence, rather than the available science) is surprising, particularly since singing in schools and concert halls seems still to be permitted. I wonder why. Is secular music less infectious? – Yours, etc,

DAVID O’SHEA,

Harold’s Cross,

Dublin 6.