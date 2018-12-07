Chips are down for the humble potato

A chara, – Your explain our annual importation of 72,000 tonnes of potatoes by pointing to the increasing popularity of pasta on our plates (“Why does Ireland import 44,000 tonnes of British potatoes each year?”, Cantillon, Business, December 5th).

If we now eat 85kg of potatoes each year – down from 140kg a person in the 1990s – why do we need to import a single spud?

As to the importation of 70 million litres of mineral water, it’s enough to turn you to drink. – Is mise,

BLAIR NOONAN,

Dublin 6.