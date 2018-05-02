China bans ‘subversive’ Peppa Pig

Sir, – It appears China has banned Peppa Pig for no obvious reason. Although I am not a watcher of this show, I doubt that it is too subversive for those under the age of six. Now if they want to ban children’s shows for their anti-authoritarian tendencies, there can be no better candidate than Shaun the Sheep, who “even mucks about with those who cannot bleat” and seems to always cause trouble on the farm – or “rural collective”. – Yours, etc,

DENNIS FITZGERALD,

Melbourne,

Australia.