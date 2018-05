Sir, – I note that a 28.6m redbrick chimney in Milltown in Dublin will be auctioned on June 1st with a reserve price of €35,000 (Residential Property, May 17th).

It’s enough to put me back smoking! – Yours, etc,

FRANK BYRNE,

Terenure,

Dublin 6W.

Sir, – €35,000 reserve price for a chimney?

Must be the flue season. – Yours, etc,

MARY BYRNE,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.