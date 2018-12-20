Children’s hospital – good news, bad news

Sir, – It seems extraordinary that the new national children’s hospital is projected to come in at €1.4 billion. Consider that the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, cost $1.5 billion to build.

Perhaps our new building, whenever it is finished, will become a Dublin landmark for all the wrong reasons. The powers that be might consider making it one of the stops on the Dublin hop-on-hop-off tour. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN DOWLING,

Kildare.

Sir, – We should not be concerned at the cost of the children’s hospital.

The great news is that it is being built at all.

I seem to remember a company tried to build a shed for computers in Athenry. The planning took years and was finally abandoned. With appeal laws as we have, don’t expect the homeless crisis to be solved any time soon. At least the children will have their hospital. – Yours, etc,

DAVID GRUBB,

Multyfarnham,

Co Westmeath.