Sir, – This week is Children’s Hospice Week (June 4th to 8th), and as I write there are over 3,840 children in Ireland living with a life-limiting condition, with an estimated 725 of them and their families needing hospice support. Each year over 350 children with a life-limiting illness die, most within their first year of life.

Since opening in September 2011, LauraLynn Children’s Hospice has provided specialised hospice care to more than 335 children with life-limiting conditions, as well as providing support for their parents and siblings. Currently we provide care to 156 children and their families, while also providing support to more than 65 bereaved families through bereavement supports, events and activities.

LauraLynn’s care is not only delivered at our purpose-built hospice in Leopardstown – we also provide our support in hospitals, in the community, and in the family home via our LauraLynn@Home service, depending on the family’s preference and the medical needs of the child.

It will cost €5 million to run LauraLynn’s Hospice Services in 2018, €4.2 million of which must be generated through fundraised income. We therefore call on the public to do all they can to participate in Children’s Hospice Week this year by visiting lauralynn.ie and donating directly or by participating in one of the many events around the country listed on our website. – Yours, etc,

NIALL McHUGH,

Chairman,

LauraLynn – Ireland’s

Children’s Hospice,

Foxrock,

Dublin 18.