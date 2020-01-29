Sir, – I recently sat down for coffee with childhood friends where we discussed what our “escape” was in childhood. For some of us it was reading Harry Potter; for others, it was sport; and for me, it was a trip to the neighbour’s farm.

This made me think, what is the escape for the children in emergency accommodation? Where do they escape to? What impact does this have on their long-term mental health?

It appears to me that by finding a solution to the lack of housing we may also be fixing an issue with mental health in the future.

When a politician knocks on your door looking for your vote, ask them about that.

Think of the 3,000-plus children in crowded rooms with no privacy. They have no escape and lack their own space, something that is important in a child’s development. – Yours, etc,

ELAINE DOLD,

Tralee,

Co Kerry.