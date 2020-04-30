Childcare for frontline workers

Sir, – The Taoiseach recognised weeks ago that the provision of childcare for health workers would be a critical part of our response to Covid-19. He acknowledged that the plan which finally emerged last week is seriously inadequate.

Could he please tell us which plans were considered but rejected?

We may feel that we have little to learn from the British response to the pandemic but they recognised the same problem and have dealt with it by opening schools to the children of frontline workers. I cannot think that this approach was not considered here. Why was it rejected? – Yours, etc,

PAT O’BRIEN,

Rathmines,

Dublin 6.