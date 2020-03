Sir, – My son works part time in a newsagent. It is considered essential work. This is fine if people want a small shop or their papers. But kids popping in for a pack of fruit gums or an adult for a coffee? This is not essential. Workers are vulnerable as well. Parents, get your kids sweets in your weekly shop, Adults, you have a kettle. Stay safe, stay home. – Yours, etc,

TOM REILLY,

Leopardstown,

Dublin 18.