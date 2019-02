Sir, – I don’t want a hard border in Ireland, but I would like one in JJ Walsh’s excellent chess column, between the statement of the problem and its solution. I find it all too easy to see the first move by mistake, spoiling the challenge of the column. Would you please move the scribble box up to provide a hard border in the column? – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN ELLIS

Gorey,

Co Wexford.