Cheques and balances

A chara, – Is the Courts Service the most antiquated sector of our society? I recently had to pay for a court submission and was told in the Stamp Office that it did not accept cash. Progressive, you might think! But no. It did not accept payment cards either. It does accept cheques and, of course, postal orders (remember them?). So off I tramped to a post office half a kilometre away to convert my cash into a payment means first used in 1792.

Maybe our courts are run by Mr Burns from The Simpsons. “Yes, I’d like to send this letter to the Prussian consulate in Siam by aeromail. Am I too late for the 4:30 autogyro?” – Yours, etc,

RONALD T O’BRIEN,

Fingal, Co Dublin.