Cheaper rural broadband

Sir, – Presumably houses in the country waiting for one of the expensive €3 billion high-speed fibre connections are already connected to the ESB electricity network. So why not install the fibre cables in parallel with existing ESB power cables, be it along poles or through existing ducts?

Could this be done? Well it is being done. Right now. This week. Here in Sutton. Contractors are stringing a high-speed optical fibre cable on existing ESB poles and connecting the houses. Further up the road, where there are no poles, the fibre connections are being made using existing underground ducts.

It seems to me that this method could be significantly cheaper than the €3 billion plan to connect 540,000 houses, at an average cost of €5,500 each!

Time for a rethink? – Yours, etc,

MICHAEL MARR,

Sutton,

Dublin 13.