‘Cheap shots at politicians’

Sir, – Reading Kathy Sheridan’s opinion piece (“Cheap, personal shots at politicians demean everyone involved”, May 6th) I was initially shocked as it appeared, for the first few paragraphs, to be one of praise for and in defence of a Sinn Féin politician.

I should have known better of course. It clearly is too soon. Way, way too soon to expect that from an Irish Times columnist.

Ultimately the piece reminded me of the old joke about the message on the Progressive Democrats answering machine: “Please leave a message after the high moral tone.” – Yours, etc,

Senator PAUL GAVAN,

Castleconnell,

Co Limerick.

A chara, – So Kathy Sheridan does not approve of ad hominem attacks on politicians?

I look forward to reading the next instalment in her series of tirades concerning Donald Trump. – Is mise,

Dr GARETH P KEELEY,

Grenoble,

France.

A chara, – I agree totally with the sentiment expressed by Kathy Sheridan.

Perhaps she might now pass on her article to her colleague, Miriam Lord. – Is mise,

MICHAEL A CARROLL,

Mount Merrion,

Co Dublin.