Sir, – Juliana Adelman makes some salient points in her article “Practices of livestock farming are a global health issue” (Opinion & Analysis, July 8th). However, there is no mention of the untold suffering that humans inflict on animals in the name of cheap food. We degrade the animals, we degrade the environment and we degrade ourselves morally and now physically in this pursuit. – Yours, etc,

JOHN BURNS,

Blackrock, Co Dublin.