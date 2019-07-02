Cheap alcohol and over-priced houses

Sir, – The Government is set to fast-track measures to tackle what it calls cheap alcohol (Business, July 1st), as only the rich should be able to drink to excess.

Its resolve and swiftness is surprising.

We have a real housing crisis, and no measures to limit the price of real estate. It is quite simple, a square metre cannot be priced at more than X. No takers? I thought not.

So now working-class people will have over-priced alcohol to match their overpriced houses; and brandy, well lets keep that for judges, accountants, lawyers and the like. Let them drink yellow pack beer in their cardboard Celtic tiger built houses that cost more than a large house with a swimming pool in Florida. – Yours, etc,

GEARÓID Ó LOINGSIGH,

Bogotá, Colombia