Sir, – It strikes me that by starting with charity shops in the phased reopening of non-essential retail, there’s an opportunity to kill three birds with one stone. Those desperately in need of “retail therapy” can shop to their heart’s content; there’ll be less fast fashion and impulse buys to go to landfill; and charities will benefit from sales. Perhaps with a bit of forethought and planning this could be achieved. – Yours, etc,

GWEN WEIR,

Santry, Dublin 9.