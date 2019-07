Sir, – In response to the letter from Jim O’Sullivan (July 9th), I would ask the question: where would this country be without the work being done by charities? In fact, it might be an interesting exercise if all charities went on strike on the same day (they won’t, of course!). It would demonstrate the huge void they are filling. – Yours, etc,

RUTH GILL,

Birr, Co Offaly.