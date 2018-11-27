Charities and marketing

Sir, – Irish charities need to rethink their marketing systems. Each year I donate to a number of charities of my choice, but I find that thereafter I am bombarded with repeat requests for donations, to an unacceptable degree.

This has been particularly apparent over the last few weeks, in anticipation of Christmas.

One charity sent me a box of leaflets with a jigsaw, which cost €5.80 to post. I find this behaviour off-putting, and will not on principle donate again to those who, I feel, pester me once they have my name.

Perhaps charities find their approach works for them; it does not work for me. – Yours, etc,

GERARD CLARKE,

Dundrum, Dublin 16.