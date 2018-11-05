Changing working times, not clocks

Sir, – I would like to suggest alternatives to changing the clocks twice a year. For, example many countries in Asia change the timings while keeping the clocks unchanged. This has many advantages.

First of all it’s relatively more flexible and suits different sectors of the population in a variety of ways; compared with the one-change fits all in the present system in Ireland. For instance, for government employees office-hours may become from 10am to 6pm instead of 9am to 5pm; and other regulatory authorities issue executive orders in their sectors, schools for example, –Yours, etc,

SADIQ HUSSAIJN, PhD

Sligo,

Co Sligo.