Sir, – Kathy Sheridan quotes John Maynard Keynes on the desirability of changing one’s mind when the situation changes (“Rather than a sign of weakness, a U-turn shows the presence of a functioning mind”, Opinion & Analysis, December 23rd).

Although often accused of changing his mind too easily, Keynes wrote to the Economist in 1933 on the topic of the gold standard, “I apologise for occupying your space. But since there are people who deem it creditable if one does not change one’s mind, I should like to get what kudos I can from not having done so on this occasion!” – Yours, etc,

Dr JOHN DOHERTY,

Gaoth Dobhair,

Co Dhún na nGall.