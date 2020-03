Sir, – On St Patrick’s Day, we opened the front windows at noon and belted out the song “Óró, sé do bheatha ‘bhaile”. The reactions were interesting.

Two neighbours joined in, while a few passersby smiled and waved. The rest of the passing audience looked worried, crossed the road and hurried on.

Was it the singing, or are we not really Italians after all? – Yours, etc,

MICK SHERIDAN,

Bray,

Co Wicklow.