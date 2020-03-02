Change and the electorate

A chara, – It is clear from the responses of Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar to the Sinn Féin success in the general election that neither of these gentlemen is serious about building a new Ireland.

If they were serious they would, at least, be willing to talk to Sinn Féin, the party with the most support on the island of Ireland and the party which is serious about creating a new Ireland of equals.

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael are playing a very negative and cynical game. They prefer to confront Sinn Féin in the media about the past than talk to Sinn Féin about the future.

What happens in the south is of the utmost importance for the future of the north and the future of Ireland. Neither Fianna Fáil nor Fine Gael seem to realise that. Their behaviour at this critical time in our history is a disgrace. – Is mise,

Fr JOE McVEIGH,

Enniskillen,

Co Fermanagh.

Sir, – Chris Donnelly states the the Provisional IRA is “long gone” (“Northern Ireland is united in annoyance at Republic’s ignorance on Sinn Féin”, Opinion & Analysis, February 28th).

This is one of several expressions in vogue to describe that terrorist organisation as being, let’s say, at an end, passed on, or whatever.

Despite many opportunities to comment on this over the past three weeks, no one from or on behalf of Sinn Féin has actually stated that the army council has wound up, stood down, or otherwise put itself out of existence. It is abundantly clear that this body does in fact still exist and to argue that it does not has nil credibility. – Yours, etc,

DAVID McCARTER,

Hillsborough,

Co Down.

Sir, – The refusal of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to consider any discussion with Sinn Féin in relation to formation of government is a failure to recognise fully the clearly expressed will of the Irish electorate.

If they really believe that a government composed of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Greens will do the trick and abate the winds of change now blowing across Ireland, then all I can say is that they are living in cloud-cuckoo land.

The people voted for change, and I have a feeling that thy will not be thwarted in their demand. – Yours, etc,

GEAROID KILGALLEN,

Dún Laoghaire,

Co Dublin.

Sir, – In what is a very fragmented Dáil, a basic reality seems to have escaped commentators, namely that multiple and competing mandates exist. In these circumstances, no party, including the largest three, have been conferred with a democratic imperative to govern. One can of course, make plausible democratic arguments for the inclusion of parties such as Sinn Féin, the Green Party and others in government.

A democratically and constitutionally legitimate government will emerge if a combination of parties can command a sustainable majority in the Dáil.

And a democratically and constitutionally legitimate opposition will hold this government to account.

I note that much of today’s public commentary tends to marry Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil together as so-called establishment parties Why does the commentary not marry their first-preference votes? We should occasionally be reminded that the combined first-preference votes of both parties amounts to 940,000.

A basic democratic reality is that the preferences and rights of these 940,000 voters did not disappear on February 9th. – Yours, etc,

ANTHONY O’HALLORAN,

Ardfinnan,

Co Tipperary.