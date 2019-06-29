Challenging politicians on homeless figures

Sir, – The news that homeless figures which include many young and vulnerable children have remained over 10,000 for the previous four months comes as no surprise, which in itself is sad.

It remains to say that this Government’s ineptitude, coupled with an inability to properly address this scandalous scar on our society is shameful.

I hope the Irish electorate are prepared to say this and more to the politicians when they eventually come knocking on our doors. – Yours, etc,

STEPHEN O’HARA,

Chaplain,

Carrowmore, Sligo.