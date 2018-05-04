Sir, – Fallout from Ireland’s cervical screening audit highlights the important role of an ethics committee in such audit. Normal ethical approval would have sought specification of the process in place for the inevitable false negatives that such a screening audit would find, as well as robustly questioning audit design and risk of retrospective bias. One wonders was an ethical approval process undertaken. – Yours, etc,

Prof RONAN COLLINS,

Consultant Physician,

Tallaght University Hospital,

Dublin 24.