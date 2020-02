Sir, – Aoife Lord refers to Richard Bruton’s comment about Fine Gael being the “porridge on the cereal shelf” and wonders “which political party is likely to be the maple syrup in the porridge” (Letters, February 5th).

For what it’s worth, my view on both cereals and political parties is to select the one with the fewest nuts in it. – Yours, etc,

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.