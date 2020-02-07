Cereal correspondence

Sir, – Fine Gael may be the porridge on the cereal shelf, as Richard Bruton says (News, February 4th), but around here we take our porridge with a pinch of salt. – Yours, etc,

FINBAR KEARNS,

Piercestown,

Co Wexford.

Sir, – Kevin O’Sullivan (Letters, February 6th) advises that decisions about political parties and cereals are best made on the basis of choosing the one with the fewest nuts. At least with cereals you can spot the flakes early. – Yours, etc,

ULTAN Ó BROIN,

Florence.