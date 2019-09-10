Central Bank’s monumental folly?

A chara, – Apparently the Central Bank has secured planning permission for the creation of an outdoor sculpture “on a truly monumental scale”, costing the taxpayer approximately €300,000, in a “threshold location” outside its €140 million Dublin headquarters (News, September 7th).

Thankfully, extravagance on this scale must herald the official end of austerity for us all, in the opinion of the Central Bank.

Surely such extravagance can only be justified as an appropriate permanent reminder of the monumental failure of the Central Bank in ushering in the generational catastrophic financial and societal crash in 2008, and its equally monumental failure to control and regulate rogue banks and reckless bankers. – Is mise,

JOHN

LEAHY,

Cork.