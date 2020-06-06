Centra of attention

Sir, – I read Keith Duggan’s lively article about Normal People (“Connell losing touch with GAA club championship is real tragedy of Normal People”, Sports Opinion, May 30th). I want to thank your columnist for mentioning Centra, as I was an extra in that scene. I was the nice lady leaving the Centra with my shopping while Connell was ahead of me carrying my bag of potatoes to put them into “my car”.

Just for that split-second I was famous, and I had the nation’s heart-throb at my beck and call.

In real life, it happened to be my 50th wedding anniversary last Saturday.

Thank you for helping to make my day. – Yours, etc,

MARY FINAN,

Castlebar,

Co Mayo.